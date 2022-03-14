Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock claimed a pediatrician tried to “gaslight” her over her son Mateo‘s tongue-tie.

“A few months ago, I had a pediatrician try to gaslight me and say Mateo didn’t have a tongue-tie,” the 26-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story. “If I had listened to him and given up, we wouldn’t be where we are now. Giving up or shutting down has been my default setting in the past, and I’m just proud and grateful to be where we are today. Talking about our strengths and having pride in things we do doesn’t automatically equate to shaming others’ journeys.”

The mom of one, who shares Mateo, 3 months, with husband Jacob Roloff, experienced difficulty with breast-feeding.

“Nourishing my baby with my body is not something I take lightly or for granted. It’s so special to me,” the proud mother previously shared with her followers. “We had a bit of a rough start in the beginning of our breast-feeding journey due to Mateo having a severe tongue tie, which made it hard for him to gain weight in the beginning.”

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

Isabel continued, “It was getting frustrating for both of us. I think I was prepared for a lot of aspects around birth, motherhood, newborns, but I was probably the least informed on breast-feeding.”

“It seems as though it should just come naturally and be a piece of cake, when really, both mom and baby are learning a new skill and that’s no easy feat. It takes time to figure it all out.”

A tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, is where the skin joining a baby’s tongue to the bottom of their mouth is shorter than usual. It may prevent a baby from receiving enough milk, while for breast-feeding adults, it can cause decreased breast milk supply, blocked milk ducts and mastitis.

Isabel’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff also experienced the same condition with her kids. In December 2021, the podcast host, 30, said son Radley‘s tongue-tie was “fixed” during a visit to the doctor. “Pray this helps keep the mastitis away.”

Audrey’s other children, Ember and Bode, had tongue-ties too. While Ember, 4, underwent a procedure to correct her’s in 2018, she and husband Jeremy Roloff opted not to fix their 2-year-old son’s tongue-tie as it wasn’t as severe.