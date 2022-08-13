Mama bear! Little People, Big World star Isabel Rock fiercely defended her and husband Jacob Roloff’s decision to keep their son Mateo Roloff’s face off social media.

“This comes down to what Jacob is comfortable with,” the mother of one, 25, penned via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 13. “ANY time you see a photo of any part of Mateo on here, I have asked [my husband] if he is comfortable with it first.”

Isabel shared a series of gorgeous snapshots from a photoshoot with her and her 8-month-old son before replying to a troll’s comment about why she’ll only show Mateo’s hands and feet but not his face.

The Oregon native explained that there were other photos from this shoot where his face was more visible but added that her husband, 25, said, “Not those ones.”

“That’s it. I didn’t fight or beg. It’s just no,” she continued. “That’s how it works.”

While Isabel mentioned her camera roll is “98% Mateo like any other parent,” in another slide, she touched on whether she would make the same decision if her husband didn’t come from a famous family.

“Well maybe? Who is to say? We had this discussion a few days after I found out I was pregnant. With what Jacob has been through, it was not a surprise to me that this is what he would want,” she wrote. “I made peace with it a long time ago and like I said, I am happy with the decision we made as a family.”

The couple, who welcomed Mateo in December 2021, have been candid about their choice not to share their son’s face on the internet. Jacob is the youngest child of Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, and first appeared in the family’s long-running series when he was 9 years old. He remained on the show for 10 years until his eventual departure in 2016.

In December 2020, the dad of one opened up about being a child sexual abuse survivor and accused the show’s executive field producers of molestation.

“As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again,” Jacob shared via Instagram at the time.

“I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development,” he continued. “By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.”

Isabel and Jacob’s choice to protect Mateo’s privacy vastly differs from his older brothers and their wives. Both Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey Roloff (née Botti) and Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff (née Patton), often share milestones of their children growing up with their followers.