Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff revealed she broke up with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, “for about three months” prior to their marriage.

“I was overwhelmed and stressed and sick. I think I had a feeling all along we would get back together,” Audrey, 31, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 15. “But I just couldn’t invest in our relationship, what I felt like it deserved at the time.”

The mom of three went on to say she broke up with Jeremy, 33, over the phone during their long-distance relationship and three months later he showed up to her 21st birthday party.

“My mom invited him. There were like three other guys I had dated there too and that was my first time seeing him since we broke up,” she continued. “And also the first time I ever drank alcohol in my life. So it was a doozey.”

Their reunion was clearly meant to be as the couple went on to later tie the knot in 2014 and welcome their daughter Ember and sons Bode and Radley.

The “Behind the Scenes” podcast hosts recently sparked speculation that they were expecting baby No. 4 after Audrey shared a photo of supplements she took during a March Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

After one fan asked her to detail the vitamins she takes on a daily basis, the Oregon native explained that she was taking “Beef Liver, electrolyte minerals, vitamin C,” while she had “just started taking InspiraCell and a Prenatal [sic].”

Following the initial post, Audrey later took to her Instagram Stories to confirm she wasn’t pregnant yet but was “preparing” for baby No. 4.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey replied via her Instagram Stories on March 28. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

While the pair aren’t currently expecting, the LPBW alum is open about her desire to add more children to their family. In October 2022, she admitted she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they wanted during a Q&A. “But I don’t feel like we’re done.”