After more than two years, Olivia Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are still going strong — much to the dismay of Olivia’s mom.

A source says Lori Loughlin — who went to prison in 2020 for illegally interfering in Olivia’s college admissions — “admits she’s a helicopter parent, but she doesn’t trust Jacob and is convinced he’s not the faithful type.”

Indeed, the Fuller House actress has even done some snooping! “She doesn’t like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can’t stand him now.” The source says Lori, 59, has tried convincing her influencer daughter, 24, that the Priscilla star, 26, is a player. “But the conversation ended in an argument.”

While a second source says there’s no issue, the first says Lori’s threatened to reach out to Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, to find out why things ended: “That’s not going over well with Olivia.”