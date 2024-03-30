Lizzo Seemingly Quits the Music Industry via Instagram

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo seemingly quit the music industry when she posted a message on social media on Friday, March 30.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” Lizzo, 35, wrote via Instagram. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s–t.”

The flutist ended her message with the words, “I quit” in all caps, followed by a peace sign.

Fans of Lizzo were mostly supportive of the “Good as Hell” artist, telling her they loved her and wished her well. However, a couple of Instagram users believed the message might be a hint at an upcoming song release.

“When does ‘I Quit’ come out on Spotify?” one person wrote.

News of Lizzo’s apparent exit from the world of music comes almost eight months after three of her backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleged sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and more. Both Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley were named in the suit.

Lizzo/Instagram

“I do think Lizzo is enabling and enforcing a racist system,” Crystal Williams, one of the dancers who filed the suit, claimed after the lawsuit went public. “She has an entirely white management team, so she kind of left it up to them to have the deciding factor on how we were handled. She was always siding with them. Even though she wasn’t being racist herself, she was still enabling it, unfortunately. It’s one of those things where the oppressed then becomes the oppressor whenever they get the power to do so.”

Two days after news of the legal filing went public, Lizzo released a statement on Instagram denying the claims.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote on August 3, 2023. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continued, “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lizzo concluded her statement saying she was “hurt” by the allegations, but wouldn’t let the “good work” she had achieved to “be overshadowed by this.”