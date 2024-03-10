Liza Koshy Falls on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet [Photos]

Perfect recovery! Players actress Liza Koshy stumbled in her high heels on 2024 Academy Awards red carpet, but the actress handled the fall like a champ.

Liza, 27, walked the carpet ahead of the 2024 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, wearing a gorgeous red off-the-shoulder gown with rose-shaped sleeves by Marchesa. She paired her dress with matching platform heels, but they proved to be an obstacle when she lost her footing and tumbled to the ground. Thankfully, she seemed OK and laughed it off, flashing a big smile as two people helped her back up and fixed her dress.

“That’s alright!” she said as photographers gasped around her. Adding more humor to the situation, Liza added, “I’m good! I’ve got my ankles insured, so that’s fine. It’s a write-off.”

After assistants helped to dust her dress off and make sure she didn’t fall again, Liza continued down the red carpet to pose for more photos as if nothing happened. However, she did offer some insight into what caused her to fall. “It was a manhole,” the Vine alum said. “You saw that? Oh my god.”

Variety reporter Katcy Stephan captured Liza’s fall and recovery in a video shared via X. Many fans expressed concern for the Kids’ Choice Awards winner.

“I hope she’s okay! Tripping can happen to anyone, but I’m sure she handled it with grace,” one user replied.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Glad she was able to get up and continue. It’s easy to trip in heels in general. Ask any woman that has worn even a moderate heel,” another fan added.

Liza gained fame on Vine and YouTube in 2013 and quickly became one of the internet’s most beloved personalities. Her main YouTube channel now has 17 million subscribers, and both channels combined have more than 3 billion views. Liza made her acting debut in 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween. She then went on to television, having starred in Hulu’s Freakish from 2016 to 2017. Liza also hosted the reboot of Nickelodeon’s game show Double Dare from 2018 to 2019.

Liza has become a mainstay at high-profile events in recent years, including the Met Gala, where served as a host in 2018 and 2019. She also appeared at last year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she made a statement with the now-popular exposed thong trend. She looked fierce in a Morphew Atelier Victorian black lace and beaded gown. The see-through dress dipped low in the back to expose her matching undies.