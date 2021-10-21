Lisa Rinna recently revealed that while there was no “one reason” why her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Scott Disick split, the alleged direct messages he sent Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend certainly didn’t help.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Lisa, 58, said during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special on Wednesday, October 20, alluding to the DMs Scott, 38, allegedly sent Younes Bendjima. “There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

While Lisa didn’t fully support the relationship due to the age difference, she told host Andy Cohen that her daughter decided to end things “on her own.”

Lisa also admitted that she gave Amelia and Scott a heads up that she had made comments about their relationship before the new season of RHOBH aired.

“People are still human, and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering,” the former Days of Our Lives actress shared, adding that she had spent time with Scott three times before his split with her daughter and he was “very nice” when she met him.

Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Amelia, 20, and Scott ended their relationship in September following the leaked messages in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum allegedly complained about Kourtney, 42, and now-fiancé Travis Barker‘s extreme PDA while on vacation in Italy.

According to the screenshot shared by the model, 28, Scott sent a photo of the Poosh founder straddling Travis, 45, on a boat.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott read. The house flipper and Kourtney share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Younes appeared to shut down the communication immediately, responding, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

A source previously told In Touch that the Flip It Like Disick star felt Kourt and the Blink-182 drummer were going “overboard with the PDA.”

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” the insider said at the time.

Just days after Younes posted the screenshot of the DM, Amelia seemingly called it quits. A source previously told Life & Style that he “wasn’t expecting” Amelia “to dump him.”