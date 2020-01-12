On Saturday, January 11, actress Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, was arrested in North Merrick, Long Island, according to local TV station News 12 Long Island. She was taken in on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident but was released shortly after without bail.

“Dina Lohan has not been evaluated concerning her intoxication. The allegations are unfounded and we intend to vigorously defend this case, which is returnable in the county court this coming Wednesday,” Dina’s attorney, Mark Jay Heller, told In Touch in a statement.

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

According to News 12, the 57-year-old Long Island, NY native was allegedly driving her 2016 Mercedes as she was leaving an Outback Steakhouse in Merrick at around 7 p.m. when she allegedly hit another car and fled the scene. The other driver followed Dina to her home, and local law enforcement arrived.

Dina allegedly refused to take a drug or alcohol test, according to TMZ, so cops arrested her for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Mark Jay Heller told the outlet that Dina entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment to all charges, and she was released without bail.

This is not the first time Dina has been in trouble with the law. In 2013, Dina was arrested was previously arrested in Nassau County, Long Island for speeding and driving under the influence. In that case, Dina agreed to a plea deal which included admitting guilt. She was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, her driver’s license was revoked for one year and she was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

Dina is best known as Linday’s mom, and she acted as her daughter’s manager during the height of the 33-year-old Mean Girls star’s career. She went on to star in various reality TV series, like the now-defunct E! series Living Lohan and VH1’s Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn. Dina’s most recent stint on reality TV was on CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother. After Dina lost CBB, Lindsay allegedly took to social media to defend her mom in a now-deleted comment that she later denied posting.