So. Much. Yes! Lil Nas X stole the 2020 Grammys stage with his collaborative performance of “Old Town Road” with K-pop band BTS, Mason Ramsey (a.k.a the Walmart kid), Billy Ray Cyrus and Nas. The show opened with 20-year-old sitting on a couch in his usual cowboy garb. There was a Kobe Bryant jersey laying across a chair to honor the late basketball player who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26. The stage then began rotating, and through every door, more and more stars appeared. It was definitely one of the biggest performances of the night. Check it out in the video above!