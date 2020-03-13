Are Clint and Tracie finally over? In a new Life After Lockup episode, the couple finds themselves at odds once again after Clint begs his wife to get clean and go to rehab. In a January 2020 episode, viewers saw Tracie head back to jail following a methamphetamine arrest, and now it seems prison time may actually come between her and her husband. “Tracie’s looking at between two to 20 years,” Clint says in In Touch’s exclusive clip from the March 13 episode. “No doubt in my mind it’s either rehab or jail.” When he tries to confront his wife, however, she tells him to “go get another wife.” Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the March 13 episode.

We TV

Life After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.