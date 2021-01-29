Branded Content Let There Be Love! Valentine’s Day Themed Gifts From The Heart

From simple sentiments to luxe splurges, these Valentine’s gifts will help make the day extra special.

Send Them A Piece of Your Heart

The card to send when you want to say all the things that you may not be able to say in person. Or if you want to share all the feels with that special someone. Love Ya More Than Words Can Say Valentine’s Day Card. $2.99 on Hallmark.com.

Give the Gift of Comfort

Ralph Lauren Lauren dip-dyed French terry hoodie, $110 on RalphLauren.com and jogger pant, $90 on RalphLauren.com.

When You Need To Celebrate Virtually

Portal from Facebook is a home-video calling device that makes it feel like you’re hanging out when you can’t be together. Starts at $129, portal.facebook.com.

A Gift That Looks Gorgeous Unwrapped

Wow them with the gift before they open it. This 13″ Valentine’s Day Gift Bag With Tissue and Tag provides ample space for that special gift and takes away the fuss of attempting to wrap a gift nicely. You’re welcome. $6.99 on Hallmark.com.

For Spicing Up Date Nights

Ramp up the spontaneity with The Couples Bucket List date night carts, $50 on flowjo.co.

For The Chocolate Lover In Your Life

Who can resist something sweet on Valentine’s Day? Hotel Chocolat brings the oohs and aahs with their decadent collection of chocolates and confections. If you want to really wow the chocolate lover in your life, the brand also has their own hot chocolate machine line called The Velvetiser, which creates barista-grade hot chocolate using real chocolate flakes in the comfort of your own home! Straight from the Heart, $74.95 on HotelChocolat.com

For A Girl’s Best Friend

Say it with something sparkly, like JTV white cubic zirconia rhodium over sterling silver earrings, 3.13ctw, $29 on jtv.com/friend.

A Chemical-Free Solution For The Make-Up Lover

Limited edition “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” MakeUp Eraser 7-Day set will erase all your makeup with just water! Reusables and machine-washable, the set includes one mini for every day of the week! $25 for the 7-Day Set in Ulta Beauty Stores or Ulta.com.

Picture Perfect Memories

Get a little creative and sentimental this Valentine’s Day with a decorative gift for your daughter or bestie. This gold frame is perfect for displaying photos, a keepsake or a fun decorative memory to remind them of their special place in your heart. Gold Heart Clip Keepsake Frame. $19.99 on Hallmark.com.

A Gift For A Splurge

Nothing says high-end appreciation like Louis Vitton. The Vanity PM bag, $2,650 on louisvitton.com.

The Traditional Bouquet, With A Twist

Surprise your sweetheart with a dozen roses in a Debi Lilly Design Teardrop Vase. Available exclusively in the floral department at your local Albertsons or Safeway store.

A Card To Show Your Sense of Humor

The card to send to your friends who like their love with a little bit of laughs. Your Happy Place Funny Valentine’s Day Card. $3.49 on Hallmark.com.

A Sweet Scent

Give the classic scent of Chanel. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privee Eau Pour a la Nuit Spray, $125 for 3.4oz. Available on chanel.com.

Create Special Memories With Handmade Arts & Crafts

Virtual learning platform Sawyer provides the ability for your child to learn how to make adorable Valentine Day gifts, from the comfort and safety of your own home. Perfect for raising the spirit of a teacher, neighbor, family member or special someone, your child will learn how to make homemade, heartfelt gifts. Plus there’s fun family activities like yoga, music, dance and more! Explore the variety of free and small fee classes at hisawyer.com.

Celebrate With Bubbly

Toast to love or friendship with Faire La Fete Brut Rose. $24 on wine.com.