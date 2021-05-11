A little bit of PDA! Camila Morrone showed support for boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio‘s career in a rare Instagram Stories post about their relationship shared on Monday, May 10.

The Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood star, 46, uploaded the first look photo to his own Instagram account. In the image from Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, Leo is sitting alongside costar Lily Gladstone, who looks longingly at her counterpart.

According to the Osage News‘ first look article published on Monday, the film is set to follow Leo as Ernest Burkhart and Lily, 34, as Mollie Burkhart, “an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest.” The Apple Original is based on the book of the same name by David Grann and is set in Oklahoma throughout the 1920s. “The film depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror,” Osage News reported.

After the Titanic alum shared the image, his longtime girlfriend reposted it to her social media account. Although the 23-year-old model didn’t add a caption of her own, the small gesture is a rare acknowledgement of the pair’s relationship.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ever since they first sparked romance rumors in 2017, the duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye. “Camila has turned Leo into a committed man,” a source told Life & Style in December 2018. “Those close to Camila are saying that she and Leo are already talking marriage.”

They’ve often made headlines for the age gap between them, which Camila appeared to address in a since-deleted Instagram video from July 2019.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she said at the time. “And I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

While they’ve kept details of their long-term love under wraps, Camila did accompany Leo to the 2020 Oscars. The two didn’t pose together on the red carpet, but the model sat next to her man — who was nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — during the ceremony. She also spent time with his parents, dad George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Ann Farrar, Us Weekly reported at the time.

“They all stopped to watch and Cami said, ‘Aw!’” an eyewitness told the publication. “His dad looked very proud. The TV cut away and Leo’s dad had Cami and his wife pose for a photo that he took on his phone.”