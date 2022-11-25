Making money! Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most recognizable actors of his generation, having starred in some of the biggest blockbusters over the course of his decades-long career. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth, how he makes his money and more.

What Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Net Worth?

The actor’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Leonardo DiCaprio Make Money?

Leo has been working in the entertainment industry since he was a kid, nabbing his first credited acting role in 1979. Though he seemingly took a break for nearly a decade, the actor’s career began rising steadily after he made guest-starring appearances on Santa Barbara, The New Lassie and Roseanne before landing recurring roles on Parenthood and Growing Pains.

He solidified his A-list status in Hollywood after starring in This Boy’s Life opposite Robert De Niro and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, before landing starring roles in Romeo + Juliet with Claire Danes and Titanic opposite Kate Winslet – whom he has remained close friends with to this day.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” the actress told The Guardian in December 2021 of being reunited with Leo after nearly three years apart due to the pandemic. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID.”

Additionally, Leo has starred in critically acclaimed films like The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, Blood Diamond, Revolutionary Road, Inception, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Though the philanthropist and activist has been nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards as of November 2022, Leo didn’t take home his first Oscar until 2016, in which he won the coveted award for his portrayal of fur trapper Hugh Glass in The Revenant.

How Much Does Leonardo DiCaprio Make Per Movie?

While his salary per movie varies, Leo pockets a decent-sized chunk of change for the movies he appears in. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the award-winning actor’s top five movies include The Great Gatsby and The Revenant ($20 million), The Wolf of Wall Street ($25 million), Don’t Look Up ($30 million) and Inception ($59 million).

Leonard DiCaprio’s Charity Work

Leo has been an outspoken advocate for environmental issues for the majority of his career. Not only does he serve on the board of several organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceans 5 and more, but he also founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the producer’s foundation has donated a whopping $80 million to fund projects around the world.