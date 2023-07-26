LeBron James’ son Bronny James is doing ​much better after he went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

While Bronny, 18, is said to be doing ​well, LeBron, 38, and his wife, Savannah James, are feeling “optimistic” following the health scare. Their eldest was only in the ICU for a short time, which indicates that his health is already improving.

However, it is not currently clear why Bronny’s heart stopped and he still needs to undergo tests to determine what caused the cardiac arrest.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout for the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24, according to ​reports.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a rep for the James family said in a statement on Tuesday, July 25. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The statement continued that LeBron and Savannah, 36, “wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

A 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. from USC’s Galen Center during the incident. Bronny was unconscious and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The medical emergency was labeled as Code 3, which signifies that the emergency was serious.

It’s not clear how the medical scare will impact Bronny’s future basketball career, though it seems that he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and play professionally. He announced he committed to playing basketball for the USC Trojans in May. “Fight On #committed,” Bronny wrote alongside a photo of himself wearing his jersey in the locker room via Instagram.

In addition to Bronny, LeBron and Savannah are the parents to son Bryce Maximus, 16, and daughter Zhuri Nova, 8.

Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

LeBron has previously spoken about Bronny’s NBA aspirations and is in full support of the plan. In February 2022, the Ohio native told The Athletic that he plans to spend his final year in the NBA alongside his eldest son. “My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said at the time. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be.”

Not only does LeBron see a future for Bronny in the NBA, but he also thinks that Bryce has a chance of making it in the league. “I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them,” he told Sports Illustrated in August 2022. “Hopefully, they can listen to this last one, too.”