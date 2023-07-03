Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died at just 19 years old in July 2023. While the Taxi Driver actor has yet to comment on the heartbreaking news, his daughter, Drena De Niro, shared a public statement about her son’s untimely death.

Who Was Robert De Niro’s Grandson?

Like Robert, Leandro was also an actor, having appeared alongside his mother, Drena, in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born. Additionally, he appeared in the films Cabaret Maxime and The Collection, per his IMDb account.

Who Are Leandro Rodriguez’s Parents?

Drena is an actress with more than 40 credits under her belt, according to her IMDb page. She collaborated with her late son on The Collection and Cabaret Maxime, while also sharing occasional photos of him via Instagram.

In May 2023, the Joy actress shared pictures from Mother’s Day with Leandro by her side in a selfie.

Leandro’s father is sculpting artist Carlos Mare, whom Drena tagged in a few of her social media posts.

What Happened to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez?

Drena announced that her son died on July 2, 2023, but did not reveal the details surrounding his death.

“My beautiful sweet angel, I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” the former model wrote via Instagram that day. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in peace and eternal paradise, my darling boy.”

Carlos commented on Drena’s heart-wrenching post.

“My dear Drena, words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends,” the sculptor wrote about their late son. “He is God’s child now. On this full moon, his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO [sic].”

Multiple celebrities also shared messages of sympathy in response to Drena’s announcement, including Andy Cohen, who commented, “Drena, I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love.”

Who Are Robert De Niro’s Kids?

Robert has seven children, sharing daughter Drena with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, whom he was married to from 1976 to 1988. The former spouses adopted Drena during their marriage and also share son Raphael.

The Raging Bull star additionally shares twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith as well as son Elliott and daughter Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

How Many Grandchildren Does Robert De Niro Have?

The Silver Linings Playbook cast member has three other grandchildren in addition to Leandro, with the other three being Raphael’s children, per Us Weekly.