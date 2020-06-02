Lea Michele lost her partnership with food delivery service HelloFresh after the 33-year-old’s former Glee costar Samantha Marie Ware alleged the Broadway star bullied her on set.

“HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,” the company tweeted on Tuesday, June 2. “We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

On Monday, June 1, Ware, who appeared on Glee’s sixth season in 2015, accused the Scream Queens alum of treating her with blatant disrespect and creating a toxic work environment after Michele spoke out on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” the mom-to-be wrote on May 29.

Shutterstock (2)

In response to her tweet, Ware, 28, shared her unpleasant experience working with the New York native. “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” Ware began. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … ”

Following Ware’s post, several of her former Glee costars spoke up to corroborate her story. “I remember when she yelled out you when she was doing a scene with Chris. You legit did not do anything,” Josh Blumenkranz, who briefly appeared on the show in 2015, wrote on Twitter. “Her apology to you even seemed fake. I’m sorry you had to deal with that. You don’t deserve that kind of treatment.”

Other cast members including Dabier Snell, Alex Newell and Amber Riley also backed up Ware’s story on social media. “GIRL, YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE.’ F–K YOU LEA,” Dabier, 25, tweeted, adding his experience working with Michele.

Celebrities have been speaking out for social justice since the death of George Floyd on May 25. The 46-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on “suspicion of using counterfeit money” when Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin, 44, persisted despite Floyd’s plea he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has since been fired from the police department and has been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.