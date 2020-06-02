‘Glee’ Stars Rally Behind Samantha Marie Ware After She Accuses Lea Michele of Making Her Life ‘Hell’

Samantha Marie Ware‘s Glee costars are coming to her defense after the actress called out Lea Michele for making her life “a living hell” on set.

“GIRL, YOU WOULDN’T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE.’ F–K YOU LEA,” Dabier Snell alleged, while Alex Newell, Amber Riley and more shared GIFs.

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown also backed Samantha, adding, “I felt every one of those capital letters,” and Alex replied, “Felt like claps!!”

Their comments were in response to Ware’s all-caps tweet posted on Monday, June 1. “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” the 28-year-old, who appeared on the show’s sixth season in 2015, wrote. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … ”

On May 29, Michele tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” which prompted Ware to share her story.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have called out the Broadway star. In Naya Rivera‘s 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, the 33-year-old detailed her relationship with Michele, claiming she “didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her,” Rivera wrote in her book about their time together on Glee. “Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6,” Rivera wrote.

Protests have erupted around the world as people search for justice following the death of George Floyd on May 25. After he was arrested on “suspicion of using counterfeit money,” Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. “I can’t breathe,” the 46-year-old could be heard saying in video footage from the incident. Officer Chauvin has since been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Michele has yet to respond to Ware’s comments. In Touch reached out to Lea’s rep but did not hear back by the time of publication.

