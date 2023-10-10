Lana Del Rey clapped back at a social media user who accused her of “practicing witchcraft” at one of her concerts.

Instagram user Traci Coston made a video claiming that Lana, 38, used her “demonic energy” to knock over a crowd of people during a recent show. “Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she is putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend,” she alleged. “These demons will destroy your life.”

The Christian influencer then tied her argument to the Bible and told her followers to “stay away” from the “Summertime Sadness” singer.

Traci’s message was seemingly referencing a moment from Lana’s show in Mexico in August. During the event, the tightly packed crowd on the floor tipped over after one person’s fall triggered a domino effect.

While Traci posted the video on September 4, Lana found the clip and defended herself against the claims in the comments section on Sunday, October 8. “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” the “Young and Beautiful” singer wrote. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

Traci has since disabled the comments from the video, though many fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to Lana’s response.

“Lana’s comeback game strong!” one person wrote. Another added, “I hope she writes that into a song.”

Unfortunately for Lana, Traci is not the first person who has shown her hate throughout her career. She previously opened up about the backlash she received early on from fans while being interviewed by Billie Eilish for Interview Magazine in February.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

During the interview, Lana recalled receiving heat in the early 2010s from critics who deemed her lyrics as anti-feminist. “All of a sudden, I was walking down the street as I always did, and people would throw elbows at me,” the “Born to Die” singer told Billie, 21. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, no way did that actually happen.’ Someone recognized me and gave me a shove. Or in San Francisco, I was eating at a bistro and a woman threw a book about feminism at my face.”

She continued, “Everyone gets their fair share of thinkpieces, but there were definitely some 60-page articles about me being the face of feminine submission and the pro-domestic whatever. That was quite tough, because at the time, I was just trying to figure things out.”

“For me, it was trial by fire,” Lana added. “It’s definitely a different era now.”