Shots fired. Lana Del Rey took aim at Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and more for their NSFW lyrics in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, May 21.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f–king, cheating, etc.— can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money or whatever I want without being crucified?” the 34-year-old asked in a lengthy statement, adding that she’s “fed up with female writers” who claim she’s “glamorizing abuse.”

Following the release of her debut album, Born to Die, in 2012, critics slammed Del Rey for what they perceived to be sexual politics. Pitchfork said at the time, “You’d be hard-pressed to find any song on which Del Rey reveals an interiority or figures herself as anything more complex than an ice-cream-cone-licking object of male desire.”

In 2013, Lorde blasted Del Rey in an interview with The Fader. “She’s great, but I listened to that Lana Del Rey record, and the whole time I was just thinking it’s so unhealthy for young girls to be listening to, you know: ‘I’m nothing without you.’ This sort of shirt-tugging, desperate, don’t leave me stuff. That’s not a good thing for young girls, even young people, to hear.”

However, the singer is now firing back at this type of criticism, arguing “it’s pathetic” that her “lyrical exploration” has “often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

At the end of the post, Del Rey announced that her seventh album will be released on September 5 and that it’s likely it will contain “tinges of what I’ve been pondering.”

The artists have yet to respond to her comments.

