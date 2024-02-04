Your account
lainey wilson 2024 grammy awards red carpet

Getty

‘Atta Girl’! Lainey Wilson Sparkles on the Red Carpet at Her 1st Ever Grammy Awards [Photos]

News
Feb 4, 2024 5:50 pm·
By and
Picture

She’s done it again! Just three months after her record-setting CMA Awards appearance, “Watermelon Moonshine” singer Lainey Wilson shut down the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. 

The first-time Grammy nominee, 31 – who is up for two awards at this year’s event including Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country – dazzled the crowd in her signature bell bottom look with a twist. She paired her black flared pants with a matching vest and blazer, as well as a hat.

Scroll down to see the Yellowstone star’s show-stopping ensemble.

