‘Atta Girl’! Lainey Wilson Sparkles on the Red Carpet at Her 1st Ever Grammy Awards [Photos]

She’s done it again! Just three months after her record-setting CMA Awards appearance, “Watermelon Moonshine” singer Lainey Wilson shut down the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

The first-time Grammy nominee, 31 – who is up for two awards at this year’s event including Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country – dazzled the crowd in her signature bell bottom look with a twist. She paired her black flared pants with a matching vest and blazer, as well as a hat.

