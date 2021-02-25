Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was reportedly shot multiple times in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 24.

According to a new report from TMZ, the dog walker was taking out the 34-year-old singer’s three French Bulldogs — Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia — when he was approached by two gunmen just before 10 p.m. Law enforcement sources told the publication that the men stole Koji and Gustav while Miss Asia, who ran away, was later recovered by the police. TMZ also reported that the A Star Is Born actress is offering $500,000 for the return of her two pets.

Photos from the scene obtained by the Daily Mail show Fischer lying on the ground. The publication reported that he was shot four times in the chest, and when police arrived, he was conscious and taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing.

Over the years, Gaga’s fans have become acquainted with her dogs, who even have their own Instagram account. Her first dog was formerly known as Miss Asia Kinney during her long-term relationship with actor Taylor Kinney. Since the pair’s 2016 split, the French Bulldog is just known as Miss Asia. During a September 2014 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Bad Romance” songstress called Asia her “inspiration for many things.”

Courtesy of Miss Asia/Instagram

“She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don’t, I’ll miss a precious look on her face! She is a very romantic and loving animal, and this sort of poetry is what art is all about, I think,” she explained at the time. “She loves to sit with me when I record jazz. She never barks or makes noise; she just looks at me with her big ears.”

Gaga continued, “She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she’s comfy at home with Mommy because her ears are down.”

Hours prior to Wednesday’s alleged incident regarding her pets, Gaga was photographed sporting brunette hair in Rome, Italy, while filming her upcoming movie Gucci. The New York native is set to star as Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in the upcoming film.