Life & Style Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Life & Style Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Let’s be real: celebrities have a way of constantly surprising Us. They basically have our undivided attention 24/7 thanks to social media, but we’re still regularly uncovering new facts about our faves.

We all know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan dominates the headlines, but Kylie Jenner is on another level. One of the biggest revelations from the beauty mogul came when she was recently describing her shower routine. The 22-year-old admitted that a seriously inexpensive Amazon product is a staple in her daily routine — in fact, it’s replaced body lotion!

Amazon

Get the Sky Organics Sweet Almond Oil (16oz Large Bottle) for just $15, available at Amazon!

Back in July 2019, Jenner posted a Q&A video to her YouTube channel with Khloé Kardashian to celebrate the launch of their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration. Kardashian asked Jenner about her full shower regimen, and she mentioned a surprisingly affordable product that she uses to hydrate her body.

“I drench myself in organic oils that I get off of Amazon,” said Jenner. She notes that she does this “after I turn my water off and I’m drenched,” and uses “almond oil, or olive oil, or jojoba oil.” One of the top body oils that we found on Amazon is the Sky Organics Sweet Almond Oil, which is a 100% organic cold pressed oil that will only cost you $15!

Get the Sky Organics Sweet Almond Oil (16oz Large Bottle) for just $15, available at Amazon!

The Sky Organics oil has over 1,000 rave reviews, with many claiming that this is the best version of the product available. This is a lightweight oil that can penetrate the skin deeply to nourish and heal it tremendously! Though Jenner says that she uses oil primarily as a body moisturizer, this one has various purposes that provide seriously amazing benefits.

You can apply this almond oil to your hair for shine and added hydration, to the skin to help combat under eye circles and dryness and to areas on the body that are affected by eczema. The product contains natural and powerful antioxidants and proteins as well as Vitamins A, B, D and E.

Though it’s hard to believe that billionaires use inexpensive Amazon products like the rest of Us, Jenner proves that she loves a great bargain just as much as we do!

Get the Sky Organics Sweet Almond Oil (16oz Large Bottle) for just $15, available at Amazon!