Kylie Jenner couldn’t help but swoon over Travis Scott’s new video ahead of his electric performance during Rolling Loud at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

“SOMEONE ASK ME HOW I’M STARTING TONIGHT OFF IMA MAKING A ESCAPE,” the rapper, 29, captioned a clip playing his new hit single “Escape Plan” ahead of its live debut at the star-studded event on Saturday, July 24. “WHO’S READYYY? I WANT THE RAGE TONIGHT.”

Courtesy Travis Scott/Instagram

Kylie, 23, showed love to her beau and hyped him up for the show by commenting, “🔥👅🤤🤤🤤🤤.” Travis sweetly replied with red heart emojis.

Fans speculate the high-energy track Travis premiered is set to be included on his upcoming album, Utopia, marking his first EP release since his No. 1 album Astroworld. The lyricist also performed his popular singles “Highest in the Room” and “Butterfly Effect” while taking the stage in front of a massive crowd in Miami.

Travis and Kylie appear to be in a great space in their relationship after getting back together earlier this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Houston native are “giving their love another shot,” a source exclusively told In Touch about their romantic reconciliation in May following their split in October 2019.

“They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill,” the insider added, revealing the parents of 3-year-old Stormi Webster are “seeing where it leads.”

The pair appeared to confirm they are going strong while attending the Parsons Benefit Gala in New York City with their daughter on June 15. During his acceptance speech, Travis gave a heartfelt shout-out to his family. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he gushed.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shortly after their appearance at the event, ​​Kylie opened up about her marriage plans on part 1 of the season 20 KUWTK reunion special, which aired on June 17.

“I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day,” the beauty mogul told host Andy Cohen about her thoughts of the future.

Kylie also previously talked about wanting a second child down the line during a YouTube collaboration with makeup artist James Charles in October 2020, revealing that she just wasn’t sure “when” it would happen.

The Life of Kylie alum “would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” another source told In Touch about her family plans in May. “When the time is right.”