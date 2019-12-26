Lifestyles of the rich and famous! Kylie Jenner got five — yes, you read that right — Birkin bags for Christmas this year, and fans are not too thrilled the KUWTK starlet, 22, is showing off her wealth to the world. The makeup mogul flaunted her lavish presents all over her Instagram Stories on December 25, and one of the bags — called “The Rarest Handbag in the World” — costs a whopping $300,000.

However, social media was quick to roast the brunette beauty. One person wrote, “Kylie Jenner got like 15 Birkin bags for Christmas. Lord, I’ve seen what you’ve done for others,” while another echoed, “Kylie Jenner got five Birkin bags for Christmas, and I’m gasping for air.” A third person chimed in, writing, “How many Birkin’s did you get for Christmas? Because Kylie Jenner got five.”

To add fuel to the fire, Kylie uploaded a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, 22 months — whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott — reacting to her grandmother Kris Jenner getting her a playhouse for the holidays. After the E! personality said she had a surprise for the tot, Stormi replied, “Birkin?”

Of course, people were less than thrilled that a young child would know what a $30K bag was. “Literally haunted by it. Almost got in a car accident while thinking about it this morning. Birkin,” one person wrote. A second person added, “I can’t believe the traumatic scene of Kylie Jenner’s child expecting a Birkin bag as a surprise is living in my mind. Rent-free.” But one fan played detective and realized what Stormi might have actually been saying. “Her daughter is obsessed with the movie Trolls. Burkens are the villains in the movie,” one user explained. “Kim [Kardashian] has talked about how she says it because of the movie a lot. She got her a doll from the movie, not a $40K bag.”

It wouldn’t be far-fetched if the mom of one treated her daughter to material items since she frequently spoils her little girl. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Kylie also likes to go on a shopping spree for herself, too. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the insider added. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

At the moment, Kylie currently has as a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a Rolls-Royces, Mercedes G-Class, a Ferrari 488 Spider and many more. No big deal.

It’s Kylie’s world, and we’re just living in it.