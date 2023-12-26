Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards responded to rumors that her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, is dating ​Brazilian singer Anitta.

“That’s not true,” Kyle, 54, told The Daily Mail on December 24 when she was asked if Mauricio, 53, and Anitta, 30, were a romantic item.

While she insisted that the pair aren’t dating, Kyle added that Mauricio is “allowed to do what he wants.”

Rumors began to swirl that Mauricio was dating Anitta when they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, together with Lele Pons, who competed against the reality star during season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Anitta even gave fans a glimpse into their trip when she posted a video of Mauricio dancing shirtless in a bar to her Instagram Stories on December 23.

One week earlier, Mauricio was behind the camera when he filmed Anitta and Lele, 27, hitting the ski slopes in nothing but towels. “Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to,” he captioned a video from the outing via his Instagram Stories on December 20. “OK, so I’ve been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

In light of his dating rumors with Anitta, Mauricio and Kyle were spotted enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Aspen with their children on Monday, December 25. The former couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Kyle is also the mother to daughter Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship troubles were revealed in July when news broke that they separated after 27 years of marriage. Shortly after their split made headlines, the Bravo stars addressed the news in a joint statement shared via social media.

“We have had a rough year,” Kyle and Mauricio wrote at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Neither Kyle nor Mauricio have made moves to pursue a divorce, while they have been doing their best to remain a family unit for their daughters.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC

Kyle previously opened up about learning that their separation made headlines during an Amazon Live in July.

“We were all in Aspen, Mauricio and my girls and me, and we were about to go on the river and paddle boarding and all of our phones started blowing up,” she recalled. “Everybody was like, ‘What’s happening?’ My daughters said it felt like someone died … Everyone was coming to us asking what’s wrong … That was very overwhelming.”