Health is wealth! The Kroger Wellness Experience started off with a star-studded lineup as cofounder and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jewel, vegan foodie and social media influencer Tabitha Brown, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and many more participated in the Day 1 festivities.

Jewel, 47, joined Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz on the main stage at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati to kick off the event. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer shared her personal health and wellness journey onstage before treating festival attendees to an acoustic performance of her new and old hits.

The trio then walked the festival grounds to visit with Molson-Coors, PepsiCo, Proctor & Gamble, Vita Coco, Harry’s, American Greetings and Johnson & Johnson.

Meanwhile, festival-goers joined Tony the Tiger and The Cincinnati Reds’ mascot Rosie in the ultimate plank challenge, sponsored by Kellogg’s and Kroger, to benefit the local schools in the Cincinnati area.

Tabitha, 42, was joined by Lindholz for the Food As Medicine discussion, where they shared ways to make better choices about what to eat to prevent illness, increase energy, and transform the overall quality of life. Cheryl, 37, took the Inspire Lounge stage for the Depression Hacks panel.

Alaska the Last Frontier star Atz Kilcher led a panel discussion with veterans and service members about depression, substance abuse and healing through fitness in the Inspiration Zone, presented by American Greeting, while former NBA star and co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series JTG Brad Daugherty met with fans to answer questions in another discussion.

At the Food As Medicine Kitchen, attendees were treated to the Korean Made Vegan demo with TikTok star Joanne Molinaro, who whipped up healthy and delicious vegan cuisine, presented by Laura’s Lean.

Other activities and panels included Tone It Up’s Stacey Thomas guided workout with festival-goers in the Active Zone, presented by Blue Triton, while YouTube star Summer McKeen hosted the Keen On Opening Act, where up-and-coming talent performed to compete for the prize of opening for musical guests Willie Jones and RaeLynn at the festival’s closing concert. Jewel served as a judge for the competition.

The Wellness Experience’s opening night ended with a concert from musician Quinn XCII and Cincinnati’s favorite Blessid Union of Souls, presented by Simple Truth.

