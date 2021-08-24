The path to wellness. Kroger’s The Wellness Experience, along with cofounder Jewel, brought inspiration to festival-goers and made information about healthy living more accessible to the masses.

“We are so proud to have been able to put a significant spotlight on physical, mental and emotional health,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This year’s event was not only fun and educational, it was also well-attended. It opened up a critical dialogue around well-being that is more important now than ever before.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter teamed up with Kroger for the third annual event, which took place on August 20 and August 21 at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

“It means a lot to work with a company like Kroger that believes in ‘feeding the human spirit,’” Jewel, 47, said in a statement ahead of the event. “We need uplifting music, positive messages and wellness now more than ever, and I’m very grateful for their partnership. For me, it’s been a dream to offer wellness to everyone for free.”

To gain entry, attendees donated one Kroger®, Private Selection® or Simple Truth non-perishable item to receive a wristband or purchased a $5 wristband at the entrance.

Once inside, festival-goers were treated to panel discussions, cooking demos, group fitness workouts and musical performances.

Day 1 kicked off with the “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer taking the stage to share her personal health and wellness journey before treating the audience to an acoustic performance of her new and old hits. Social media influencer and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown joined Lindholz for the Food As Medicine discussion, where they shared ways to make better choices about what to eat to prevent illness, increase energy, and transform the overall quality of life. At the Food As Medicine Kitchen, attendees were treated to the Korean Made Vegan demo with TikTok star Joanne Molinaro, who whipped up healthy and delicious vegan cuisine, presented by Laura’s Lean.

Day 2 featured the GoFit Roller Rehabilitation + Sound Bath at the Meditation Tent in the Active Zone, presented by Blue Triton. Fitness guru Nikki Walter guided festival-goers through a targeted toning workout exclusively using the GoFit Roller. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, Morgan Owens and Nicole Kalhorn held the Mental Health in the BIPOC Communities discussion on the Inspire Lounge stage. The Wellness Experience closed out with the Shine On Concert, featuring musical performances by Willie Jones and RaeLynn.

Keep scrolling below to see photos and get a recap of Kroger’s The Wellness Experience!