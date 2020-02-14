Confession time! Kristin Cavallari admitted she didn’t actually date former costar Brody Jenner during their time on The Hills — she was actually seeing a cameraman instead. On the Thursday, February 13, episode of Very Cavallari, the blonde beauty’s friends Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge came to visit her in Nashville, where they dished about their time in the spotlight.

“Do you talk to anyone from Laguna Beach anymore?” Audrina, 34, asked the 33-year-old jewelry designer. “Yes, I talk to both [Alex Murrel] and [Alex Hooser] and then Stephen [Colletti], and then I talk to you guys,” she replied. “And I talk to Brody. I talk to Brody here and there — not a lot, but we have kept in touch, for sure.”

Audrina pointed out that she isn’t surprised Kristin and Brody, 36, are on good terms after all of these years. “Yeah, we dated when I was 18. When I came on The Hills, we didn’t actually date, obviously, and we were able to be friends and hang out,” the Nashville transplant shared. “We have kept in touch a little bit. Do you remember when I dated Miguel, the cameraman, on The Hills?”

However, Heidi, 33, was shocked by the news and admitted she “didn’t know” about Kristin’s previous romance. “We dated for a few months, and nobody knew, and I was dating Brody on the show. Meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it,” she explained.

Ultimately, the Uncommon James creator finally got caught with the cameraman while they were in Canada. “Paparazzi got us at the airport a week before we wrapped the show,” she said. “I was like, ‘We have one more week.’ You wouldn’t even know! We were so professional!”

Later on, Kristin — who shares Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with her husband, Jay Cutler — didn’t have a problem dishing about her dating life. “I dated a cameraman, yeah. Sure did,” she said while laughing. “Nobody knew because I’m a professional, and we kept it under wraps. But it was fun, and I don’t have a lot to say.”

This isn’t the first time the E! personality got candid about what it was actually like to film reality shows back in the day. “I faked relationships, faked fights. I don’t care anymore — I can tell you. At this point, it’s been so many years,” she said during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s now-canceled show, Bethenny, in 2013. “On The Hills, they had us ‘dating’ for a few episodes. They pretended that him and Jayde [Nicole] broke up, and I was dating Brody. It wasn’t real at all.”

We love Kristin’s honesty!

Very Cavallari airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on E!