Eco-friendly lovers. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were spotted flying commercial with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West after her sisters were accused of being “climate criminals” for their private jet usage.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, reportedly flew from Los Angeles International Airport to Spokane, Washington, on Alaska Airlines this week, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The Poosh founder appeared to be attempting to fly under the radar as she was seen wearing sunglasses as she boarded the plane full of passengers.

The newlyweds, along with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope – whom she shares with ex Scott Disick – and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, appear to have headed from Spokane to their home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for some fun in the sun.

“Sunday funday!” the mother of three wrote via her Instagram Story over a video of herself wake boarding on Sunday, August 7.

Their getaway comes just days after Kourtney’s sisters Kim, 41, and Kylie Jenner were slammed by environmentalists for their excessive use of their private jets and the damage to the environment in which they cause.

In a study conducted by sustainability marketing firm Yard, the SKIMS founder was ranked No. 7 on a list of top 10 offenders with her jet emitting a whopping 4268.5 metric tons of carbon emissions over 57 flights so far this year.

Kim’s shortest flights include a 38-minute flight to Palm Spring, California, and a 23-minute flight from San Diego, California, to Camarillo, California, though neither of these beat the Kylie Skin founder’s 17-minute journey.

Though Kylie’s Air Kylie didn’t make the list, Twitter users were still quick to jump on the makeup mogul, 24, for flaunting her private jet.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a July 15 Instagram post of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott in front of their two private planes.

That same month, Twitter account @CelebJets revealed that Kylie and Travis, 31, took her plane from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, a 17-minute flight, sparking massive outrage.

“Kylie Jenner is flying private for 17 minutes and you are really worried about my plastic straw?” one Twitter user wrote, after the trip went viral. Another added, “These are some of the flights Kylie Jenner took this month. Flight 1: 3 minutes. Flight 2: 17 minutes. Flight 3: 28 minutes. If you are doing everything you can for the planet and feel ‘slightly’ outraged by this, you are not alone.”

Some people referred to the makeup mogul as a “climate criminal” online. A third Twitter user wrote, “80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10-minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one 10-minute flight is more than some people make in a year.”