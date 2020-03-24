Only the best. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her $499 doll stroller from Silver Cross Doll Pram as she went for a walk with her Pomeranian, Honey. The 40-year-old stepped out with her “Rolls-Royce” of carriages while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 23.

“I’m the homeschool PE teacher,” Kourt captioned the photo of her pushing her pooch in her children’s toy. In the picture, Honey appears to be enjoying herself as she chills in her luxury ride. Considering the carriage is handcrafted and beloved by Queen Elizabeth, it’s no wonder the pup looks so relaxed.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

In the comments, people shaded the beauty for stepping outside amid the pandemic. “Stay in WTF is wrong with you? Selfish behavior,” one user wrote. In response, the Poosh founder set the hater straight. “Daily homeschool PE class [is] getting them out to move their bodies and walk our dogs … far away from other humans.”

Despite some shade, several users gushed over her fancy wheels. “OK, I need this carriage in my life for [the] baby,” one fan said. “That dog has a better stroller than my baby,” another added. “Cute stroller, where can I get that for my cat?” a third chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has clapped back at her haters during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, the mom of three was slammed for not taking social distancing seriously after posting an old video jumping on a trampoline with Jason Kennedy.

No contact [at] all … ,” one user wrote in the comments. “Bit irresponsible if not a throwback.” In response, she assured the hater “it’s a throwback.”

Of course, Kourtney’s followers had her back. “[eye roll emoji] Get over it. They’re quarantined at home,” one fan commented. “If you follow her, you would know that she has been home and social distancing for weeks now,” another added. “[It’s] beyond obvious that this was taped prior to coronavirus. Annoying!” a third said. It looks like Kourtney is doing her best to stay positive during this time.

