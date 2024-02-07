In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who lives for painting layers of makeup on my face every single day, there are few things I enjoy more than washing it all off. Sometimes, that means I have to double cleanse to ensure all the layers of foundation, concealer and waterproof eyeliner are completely banished. It’s exciting to find that celebrities indulge in a similar process!

Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian knows all about double cleansing! The reality star-turned-entrepreneur appeared on Harper’s Bazaar‘s Go to Bed with Me video series, where she opened up about having combination skin and her eight-step skincare routine. After kicking off her routine with Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water to remove her makeup, she goes back in with Peach & Lily Hydrating Gel Cleanser to wash away leftover makeup and oil. Essential!

Get the Peach and Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser for just $29 at Amazon!

Take it from Kardashian, the Peach & Lily Gel Cleanser is a helpful addition to any skincare routine. The K-Beauty staple is enriched with a vegan formula to cleanse and hydrate skin. Aloe vera and glycerin are two standout ingredients, which work to deeply nourish the skin. The lightweight cleanser also features a soothing lily scent to calm and relax skin after cleansing, making it perfect for nighttime use.

This cleanser is tough on impurities, but it’s also gentle on the skin. Along with thoroughly cleansing, this gel has a low pH, which gently promotes cell turnover. Best of all, it supports the skin barrier in the process!

For best use, apply cleanser to your hand and add water. It begins as a silky, clear gel and lathers into a soft milky foam which deeply penetrates the skin.

“This cleanser has been soft on my damaged skin and I think it deep cleanses and reduces irritation,” one five-star reviewer noted before calling out the price tag. Another shopper raved, “Peach and Lily is amazing. My skin feels soft and hydrated after each wash, not begging for moisturizer. [I] Love it. [I] Will never wash [my face] with anything else.”

If you’re in the market for a gentle but thorough cleanser, this Kourtney Kardashian-approved product may be your best bet!

