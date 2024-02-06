In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If elevating your fitness was at the top of your resolution list this year, you’re not alone. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is ready to crush her health and wellness goals — and do so in style. The reality star recently hosted an Amazon Live session, where she dished about the workout essentials she uses to stay motivated.

Along with sharing the fitness gear she feels comfortable working out in, Richards touched on the equipment she uses and the snacks she enjoys too. Score! The Halloween Kills actress revealed that she is a huge fan of the Power Crunch Protein Wafer Bars. “I’ve been eating these for years,” she explained. “Those are so good. I like vanilla with peanut butter, chocolate with mint and the vanilla creme. They are so good.”

Get the Power Crunch Protein Wafer Bars for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

These delicious bars deliver 14 grams of protein and five grams of sugar for an energy-boosting treat. Whether you’re stuck on a task at work or need a boost during the last lap of a run, these protein bars will help you power through it.

They’re available in an assortment of flavors, including red velvet, chocolate coconut, Richards’ go-to French Vanilla and many more. You may end up stocking on multiple flavors, because they’re all so tasty. Don’t S’Mores and cinnamon rolls sound like the perfect treat to combat an afternoon slump?

In terms of logistics, they’re light and compact — ideal for on-the-go travel. You can stash them in your desk at work or toss a few into your gym bag. And as noted, they actually taste good — so you won’t be left with a powdery aftertaste.

“I am constantly looking for a protein bar that does not have nuts, oats or chocolate in it but still tastes good… well I found it,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “These are great after a workout or just as a little treat when you are hungry. I love that the wafers are light and airy as some protein bars can be pretty dense.”

Another five-star reviewer dubbed the protein bars a fantastic and guilt-free dessert. “I was pleasantly surprised at how good they are. I am trying to increase my protein intake, and as a vegetarian, this is not an easy task. And I get to enjoy dessert without all the carbs and a considerable amount of protein.”

Whether you’re in the mood for a healthy treat or a boost of energy when you need it most, you can’t go wrong with protein bars. These fabulously filling bars are a hit with RHOBH star Kyle Richards and Amazon shoppers too!

