Sponsored content. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is officially on its way out. With Labor Day quickly approaching, many of us are preparing for the new season with chic upgrades to our wardrobes. If you need fashion inspo, look no further than Karlie Kloss. She rocked a stunning sleeveless top during Paris Fashion Week, and it’s perfect now that the weather is cooling down a bit.

Back in June, the supermodel and entrepreneur wore a head-turning look to the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show in Paris. She used chic black glasses and gold dangling earrings to offset a plush sleeveless top with gold detailing along the shoulder. Her look was so stylish that we couldn’t help but want to recreate it for less.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

After a trip to Amazon, we came across Arach&Cloz and hit gold. The luxurious brand offers so many stunning pieces that don’t break the bank. Just in time for fall, we discovered three transitional tops that will keep us comfortable and cute. Check them out ahead!

Wool Blend Mock-Neck Sleeveless Sweater Vest

Sleeveless vests are having the ultimate fashion moment. This wool-blend sweater has the same vibe as the one Kloss wore and it costs less than $30! It looks so sophisticated and refined. You can pair it with flowy trousers to wear it to the office one day. The next day, you can rock this top with a pair of jeans and sneakers for more casual vibes!

Get the Wool Blend Mock-Neck Sleeveless Sweater Vest for just $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Short-Sleeve Sweater

Not quite prepared for full-on long-sleeves? This short-sleeve sweater comes in clutch for chilly days because it’s made from high-quality blended wool to keep you warm. When the weather starts to get really cold, this shirt is thin enough that it’ll fit comfortably underneath leather bombers and denim jackets!

The long-sleeve version, which is suitable for autumn and winter, is also on sale now, available on the same page!

Get the Short-Sleeve Sweater for just $21 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Lightweight Cardigan

This waist-length cardigan is a transitional treat. It has decorative fun stripes throughout and is designed with a button front so you can rock it by itself or wear it over a blouse or T-shirt!

Grab this amazing cardigan for fall and winter in other 12 colors as well, on sale!

Get the Lightweight Cardigan for just $22 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Arach&Cloz on Amazon here!