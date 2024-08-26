Sponsored content. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ask us, everyone needs workout gear in their wardrobe. Whether you spend hours on long-distance hot girl walks, enjoy high-impact fitness classes or prefer lounging around in comfy clothing, you can look and feel your best in stretchy leggings, sports bras and workout tops. The athleisure trend is so popular, many of our favorite celebs have been spotted rocking similar looks, and brands like G4Free have kept us up to date on the latest and most affordable styles.

Just take Olivia Wilde for instance. On August 22, paparazzi snapped photos of the Don’t Worry Darling director in a rich mom-inspired workout look. She sported an all-black ensemble, seen above, featuring a sports bra, high-waist leggings and all-black sneakers. In 2023, she also rocked an all-black athleisure look with long sleeves, seen below. If you want to channel Wilde’s gym vibes, head straight to Amazon and check out our favorite athleticwear brand, G4Free.

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The comfort-focused brand puts a unique spin on style with everything from bootcut-style leggings to flare-leg high-waist pants. G4Free even has bestselling workout shorts and shirts with thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. We featured our favorite workout pants below to help recreate Wilde’s vibes. Check them out ahead!

Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets

These bestselling yoga pants are so popular. They’re equal parts comfortable and cute. Best of all they can be worn in so many ways. You can even wear them into the office and no one would guess you’re wearing yoga pants!

Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $31 (originally $40) at Amazon!

Wide Leg Pants

You’ll want to wear these wide-leg workout pants every day because they’re just that comfortable. They feature a four-way stretch fabric to deliver breathable movement. As cozy as they are, these pants are stylish too. The V-style waistline adds a unique flair!

Wide Leg Pants for just $29 (originally $36) at Amazon!

