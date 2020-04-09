He’s a character! Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown isn’t shy about sharing his life with America on his hit TLC show, but there are still plenty of things you may not know about the reality star. Fans might be shocked to learn that Kody and first wife Meri Brown were once in $200,000 of debt and were forced to file for bankruptcy. Plus, the family had to go to court on bigamy charges for their polygamist lifestyle! Learn about all that and more fun facts in the video above.

