Princess Kate scored major points with her father-in-law, King Charles III, after hosting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace earlier this month and may seemingly be closer to the monarch than his son and heir, Prince William.

“She hugely enjoyed that evening and looked really at home,” a royals insider told People of the Princess of Wales, 41, on Tuesday, December 26. “It is clear that she and the king are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William.”

Kate reportedly helped the king, 75, and his wife, Queen Camilla, host more than 500 members for the December 5 event and chose to wear a special tiara: the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, which was a favorite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Getty

“She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.,” the insider continued, adding that Kate has also assisted in William’s “fractious relationship” with his father.

“It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that,” the source concluded.

Charles and the princess seemingly banded together after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s royal tell-all, Endgame, released last month, reportedly named them the senior royal members that had racist “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie’s “skin color might be.”

Shortly after the allegations came out, a source exclusively told In Touch that Kate reached out to the Suits actress to personally “clear the air” at Charles’ request.

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy,” the insider explained of Charles on December 15, adding that he “forced Kate to become his peacemaker.” “He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

According to the source, Kate and Meghan came to a “reluctant truce” after a phone call conversation “that was four years in the making.”

“They’ll never truly see eye-to-eye, and nothing will change how Meghan feels about the way she has been treated by Kate and the rest of the royals, but Meghan is estranged from her own father, so she knows how tough it’s been on Harry to feel abandoned by his family,” explained the insider. “She’s vowed to do what she can to help. Both she and Kate want to start over.”

Despite the advancements between Kate and Meghan, the same seemingly can’t be said about their husbands. “Kate may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the family,” the insider concluded, “but William can never forgive Harry for the way he’s thrown Kate under the bus.”