King Charles III may be battling pancreatic cancer, but he is stepping up to the plate and fulfilling his royal duties. The monarch met with alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust on Tuesday, March 26, at Buckingham Palace to discuss community and faith, and it was clear from the photos shared by the royal family that the king is still up for the job.

“The King heard about [the Windsor Leadership Trust alumni’s] involvement in The Faith Leader’s Forum where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions,” the palace wrote on Charles’ official visit, accompanying the update with photos of him leading a group discussion. The comment section of the post was full of well wishes from royal fans, many pointing out the king’s warm demeanor, engagement with a charged topic of discussion and commitment to the task at hand.

“Really respect this leadership and hope he is taking time to get well and heal,” one fan wrote, while another added of the king’s work, “It is wonderful to see King Charles doing what he loves most.”

Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Amid a chorus of heart emoticons, many commenters additionally left notes about the king’s health, as his appearance comes amid his ongoing health crisis.

“So good to see His Majesty The King, many good wishes,” one wrote, with another fan adding, “Great to see King Charles, but take it easy.”

Instagram

The photos from the palace come just days after sources exclusively revealed to In Touch that not only is the king battling pancreatic cancer – a sizable update given the secrecy that has plagued the monarch’s announcement – but that he has only been given two years to live.

Sources told In Touch that the dire nature of Charles’ diagnosis is an open secret amid royal staffers, and that “many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be.” Still, “Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” a second insider revealed, noting that the king is “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”

Meanwhile, Charles’ eldest son and heir, Prince William, has maintained a busy working schedule despite his father’s ailing health and his wife Princess Kate Middleton’s own cancer diagnosis. Kate, 42, revealed the news after months of public speculation about her health and well-being. Like Charles, however, Kate did not detail what kind of cancer she is being treated for in her announcement.