King Charles III got emotional hearing son Prince William talk about his royal future in a clip from the 2019 ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall that has resurfaced amid the monarch’s cancer battle.

In the clip, which was recirculated by The Mirror on Monday, April 15, William, 41, chatted with a second-generation farmer named Mervyn Keeling about his private estate. The Prince of Wales shared that he had “started to think about” how he would one day inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate and what he planned to “do with it.”

“I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do,” William said at the time.

Charles, 75, then appeared in a private interview about William’s conversation with the farmer. He reflected on his eldest son’s remarks, revealing that he “couldn’t believe” what he saw.

“I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile,” the king said.

William became the Duke of Cornwall and inherited the duchy when his father acceded to the throne in September 2022.

The resurfaced clip comes two months after Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer after his hospitalization for surgery to treat an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace announced on February 5. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace did not reveal what type of cancer Charles had at the time. However, sources exclusively told In Touch on March 22 that the king was battling pancreatic cancer and given two years to live.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” an insider said. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

In light of Charles’ cancer battle, many royal watchers have wondered if William and wife Princess Kate Middleton, who is also currently battling cancer, will accede to the throne sooner rather than later. A source exclusively told In Touch on February 16 that Charles was “impressed” with “how easily William has filled his shoes” in taking on some of his dad’s royal duties.

“Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected,” the insider said.