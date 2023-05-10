Out of the blue. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s friends were caught by surprise when she and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The insider added that the Bravo personality’s inner circle “only found out about it from the news.”

Kroy, 37, filed for divorce on Friday, May 5, while Kim, 44, submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on Sunday, May 7, In Touch confirmed. ​ However, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on Monday, May 8.

“It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever,” the source continued to tell Us. “Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”

Despite being caught off guard, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s friends plan to “be there for them to show support any way they can.”

In Kroy’s filing, he listed their date of separation as April 30 and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The former Atlanta Falcons player claimed that the couple’s four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are presently in his care. He is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody, while Kroy also asked for child support from his estranged wife.

In addition to their minor children, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

Additionally, Kroy asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of the couple’s marital residence in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the mother of six asked for alimony and child support within her own petition and requested that her maiden name be restored. Kim also asked for her legal fees to be paid.

Courtesy of Kroy Biermann/Instagram

The divorce comes amid Kim and Kroy’s financial troubles. Their mansion was previously at risk of foreclosure and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the auction was eventually canceled.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the pair – who tied the knot in 2011 – failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that had been taken out on the home. As the property went into foreclosure proceedings, Kim and Kroy worked out a last-minute deal to keep the house from being sold by Truist Bank in February.

The drama continued just hours before news of their divorce broke. On May 8, TMZ reported that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.