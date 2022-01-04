Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After NYE Special With Pete Davidson

Sending a message? Kim Kardashian appeared to unfollow Miley Cyrus on Instagram after the “Wrecking Ball” singer cohosted a New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, with the reality star’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Miley Cyrus Edition, a social media account run by fans of the former Hannah Montana star, pointed out the change on Tuesday, January 4, after another fan account with the handle Miley Cyrus Access reported that Kim started following Miley on December 10, 2021. As of now, Miley, 29, still follows Kim, 41, on the app.

It’s unknown if anything transpired between Miley and Kim yet some fans speculate it could be the result of Miley’s fun-filled television appearance with Pete, 28, in Miami, Florida, or perhaps comments made during the duo’s recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On December 9, Miley belted out her own rendition of “It Should Have Been Me” and dedicated the performance to Pete. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” she quipped to the Saturday Night Live comedian, before referencing his newfound relationship with Kim. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

Interestingly, Kim liked (and has since seemingly unliked) a post that Miley shared teasing the pair’s Tonight Show segment, which showed a photo of the So Undercover actress standing alongside Pete, captioned, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY. Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!”

Meanwhile, the Skims founder and Pete were photographed jetting off for a tropical getaway to the Bahamas on Monday, January 3, getting aboard a private plane together in photos obtained by Daily Mail. They were seen chatting with the crew outside of the jet before takeoff.

Kim and Pete have been romantically linked since October 2021 following her hosting debut on SNL, marking her first relationship since filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021. The exes share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

It appears the romance between Pete and Kim is still blossoming as the Guy Code alum “already introduced” Kim to mom Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson ahead of the pair’s second Staten Island date night in December 2021, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Amy, 52, and Casey, 23, have even “given their seal of approval” to the surprising couple, the insider added. “They all met up on Staten Island.”