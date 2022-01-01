Bring on 2022! The Kardashian and Jenner family, including Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style during intimate parties and gatherings.

While Khloé, 37, rocked a pair of rainbow 2022 glasses for a brief Instagram Story, Kourtney, 42, posted several photos of a sexy and sparkling two-piece outfit to her Instagram. She even accessorized with a matching dice trinket, captioning the moment as, “2022 the best is yet to come.”

Kim Kardashian didn’t post photos of how she rang in the new year, but she shared a few throwback pictures on Instagram featuring Chicago West and Khloé’s daughter, True Thompson.

Of course, it’s no surprise the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums rang in NYE with a bang, considering the famous family loves the holidays.

Although they normally have a huge Christmas Eve party every year with hundreds of their A-list friends and family members, the brood still had a glamorous, yet scaled-back, celebration.

Kourtney, Khloé and Kim, 41, gathered with their kids at the Poosh founder’s home along with Kendall Jenner for a cozy night in. Santa came to entertain the kids before he took off in his sleigh to deliver presents, and the family shared lots of photos and videos laughing together during the intimate party.

Even though the gathering was small, all the sisters slayed with their Christmas looks. KoKo, 37, flaunted her killer curves in a Swarovski crystal-covered dress from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, Page Six reported. Her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, wore a matching silver dress. Khloé reportedly paid $3,000 for the Dolce and Gabbana frock for her 3-year-old, according to The Sun.

The mother-daughter duo weren’t the only ones to break out some amazing outfits for the night. Kendall, 26, wowed in a dramatic black Carolina Herrera gown while Kim, 41, wore a custom-made Balenciaga ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, the sisters pulled out all the stops for their New Year’s Eve looks.

Kim has previously talked about the resolutions she makes over the years. Back in 2016, the Skims founder said via her website that she wanted to “shed the baby weight” after giving birth to Saint West. Kim also shares kids North, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West. At the time, the reality star also wanted to plan a lavish vacation and “learn how to do the splits.”

Her resolutions got a bit simpler the following year. “Be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” she said on her app about her goals for 2018.

Khloé also occasionally shares her resolutions with fans. Before ringing in 2020, she shared a very poignant quote via Instagram that read, “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot.”

Hopefully, these ladies keep the good vibes rolling into 2022! Keep scrolling to see photos of their NYE celebrations.