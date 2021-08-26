Destined for fame! Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney may not have won over the judges while appearing on Star Search, but they certainly left a lasting impression in a throwback clip from their audition.

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, and her siblings were camera-ready and brimming with confidence in the vintage video she shared on Thursday, August 26, showing all of them lip-syncing Tiffany’s ’80s smash hit “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

All three of them were dressed to impress on stage in holographic ensembles with matching gold bows in their hair. “Clearly, we didn’t get 4 stars … but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!” Kim captioned her latest post on Instagram.

The momager fondly looked back on their childhood and gushed over how she used to get them ready, commenting, “Those were the days!!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist.”

Out of the siblings, fans couldn’t stop raving over Khloé, 37, and her enthusiasm, in addition to the stylish dark sunglasses she wore during their audition. “A 5-year-old vibe!” the Good American creator agreed. “I am a f–king vibe!!!!!!!”

Kourtney, 42, agreed wholeheartedly, writing, “BIG VIBES.”

The sisters, who went on to become reality TV moguls, ended their long run on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June following the season 20 reunion special, marking an end to one chapter and the beginning of another.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children,” their statement read in September. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Looking ahead, the E! brood will be growing with the arrival of Kylie Jenner’s second child shared with rapper Travis Scott in 2022.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, has been keeping a “low profile” and “looking after herself” amid her pregnancy, an insider exclusively told In Touch. She is “eating healthy and is cutting back on strenuous exercise,” added the insider. “While Kylie is still investing a lot of time in her business ventures, family comes first.”

If one thing is for certain, there is always something to keep up with in the Kar-Jenner family.