It’s getting steamy! Kim Kardashian shared sexy photos sporting a nude cutout swimsuit and metal choker on Tuesday, March 8, to her Instagram account.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, posted a carousel of photos in what looked like a balcony on a bright and beautiful beach. She flaunted a nude cutout swimsuit, completing the tropical outfit with a metal choker and metal bracelet. She captioned the pictures, “Vitamin Sea.”

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Kim’s hot photos were posted amid the ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The rapper, 44, recently featured a clay version of Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend, being buried alive in his latest music video. This was just one of many times Kanye has mentioned the comedian and spoken publicly about his relationship with Kim since their split.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from the Heartless singer in February 2021, after almost eight years of marriage. She made her first appearance with Pete on Saturday Night Live during her hosting debut in October 2021. The pair were seen out together many times after, and were confirmed to be dating later that same month. “[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” an insider revealed exclusively to In Touch. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”

The reality star was recently declared legally single in court. Kanye took to Instagram shortly after, posting a cryptic poem on how divorce from Kim made him feel like his “soul was dragged over coals.” The poem continued, saying that divorce feels like “your kids were snatched from your control, like your hand was burned on the stove, like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow.”

Kanye recently dated actress Julia Fox, but the pair didn’t last long. The Uncut Gems star broke up with the Yeezy founder after just one month of dating, despite sharing that their connection was “instant” and “fun.”

Kim will be making her next TV appearance with her family on their new show, The Kardashians, set to air on Hulu next month. The show comes just nine months after the Kardashian family wrapped up twenty seasons of filming their reality show on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim shares four children with Kanye, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.