Showing support! Kim Kardashian revealed which Skims items her boyfriend Pete Davidson loves to wear.

While attending the Revolve Festival Coachella party on Saturday, April 16, Kim, 41, told E! News that Pete, 28, is a big fan of one specific line from her shapewear brand. “[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

In addition to teasing which Skims items the Saturday Night Live star loves, Kim also reflected on sharing clothes with her mother, Kris Jenner, during the interview. The Hulu star raved about an old gold-and-black striped suit she gave to the momager.

“That look, my mom killed it. She wore it better,” Kim said. “We love sharing clothes. I brought something and it just wasn’t for me, and I was like, ‘Mom, you need this. It’s gonna look so good on you,’ and she was so excited.”

Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock

Kim opened up about Pete’s fashion choices shortly after she revealed how they met. It was initially believed the pair met when the E! alum hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, though she recently shared they actually met before her hosting debut. “I ran into Pete Davidson at The Met [Gala] and I was, like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” Kim recalled during the Thursday, April 14, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Their meet-cute came a month before Kim’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig, where she and the comedian appeared in a number of sketches together — including a memorable Aladdin sketch in which they shared a kiss.

Kim and Pete kept their romance mostly private in the early stages of their relationship. However, the reality star has recently started opening up about the new man in her life.

​​They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing … I don’t think it’s, like, his thing to be all out here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here for support,” Kim told E! News at the time.

The lovebirds didn’t pose for formal red carpet photos together, though they looked adorable as they held hands on their way into the venue.