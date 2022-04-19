Kim Kardashian now wears underwear every day, thanks to one of her own SKIMS designs. While showing off her new cotton collection in a series of Monday, April 18 Instagram Stories, she held up her SKIMS cotton dip-front thong and admitted, “I never wore underwear until we invented this style.”

Telling fans she was “obsessed” with the new collection, Kim gushed, “These cotton dip-front thongs, they’re literally so stretchy.” Apparently, they’re comfortable enough to make her stop going commando!

But Kim, 41, shared that when it comes to the upper half of her body, she’s not so underwear averse. She sang the praises of her triangle bra, which the reality star said she wears “every single day.” When modeling her muscle tank, Kim revealed, “I’m not wearing a bra now. I always like to wear a bra.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has revealed that she eschewed underwear until her own brand made panties to her liking.

“I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me,” the Kardashians star during a March 2021 tour of a closet full of SKIMS undergarments. She added, “Every underwear no matter what it was always bothered me. For a good last few years, I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do, and I’m obsessed.”

While SKIMS initially started out as a sculpt wear brand and added loungewear, sleepwear and other items, the label’s underwear line is now one of the hottest selling items.

Kim managed to recruit several former Victoria’s Secret Angels to model her SKIMS Fits Everybody underwear line for a new campaign. She tapped legends Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tyra Banks for the ads, and Kim couldn’t help but join them for such a gathering of modeling superstars.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in this SKIMS campaign, but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” Kim wrote next to an April 4 series of Instagram photos showing her in the middle of the lovely ladies, all clad in SKIMS panties, bras, bodysuits and more. While Kim might have hated wearing underwear in the past, is sure has made her a rich woman now!