Predicting the future? Kim Kardashian quoted Ariana Grande’s song “Pete Davidson” in a 2018 Instagram post. The song is featured on the singer’s 2018 album, Sweetener.

The CommentsbyCelebs Instagram account shared a photo posted by Kim, 41, in September 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was captured from behind as she got into a sports car.

Kim quoted the song about her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, in the caption. “Universe must have my back,” she wrote. Ariana, 28, also chimed in by writing, “Fell from the sky into my lap.”

The Skims mogul shared the post years before she was linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021. Before his high-profile relationship with Kim, Pete began dating Ariana in May 2018 and he popped the question the next month. However, their relationship didn’t last and they split in October of that year.

South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Courtesy of CommentsByCelebs/Instagram

Fans noticed that Kim seemed to foreshadow her relationship with the comedian in the comments section of the Instagram post. One social media user called the caption “chaotic,” while another said, “this aged beautifully.” An additional fan added, “This went full circle.”

While it was initially believed Kim and Pete met when the E! alum hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, she recently revealed they met before her hosting debut. “I ran into Pete Davidson at The Met [Gala] and I was, like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,'” Kim recalled during the Thursday, April 14, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The pair’s meet-cute came a month before her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, where she and the King of Staten Island actor appeared in a number of sketches together — including a memorable Aladdin sketch where they shared a kiss.

In the early stages of their romance, Kim and Pete kept their blossoming romance mostly private. However, the mother of four has recently started gushing about the new man in her life.

​​They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing … I don’t think it’s, like, his thing to be all out here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here for support,” Kim told E! News at the time.

Kim and Pete didn’t pose for formal red carpet photos together, though the lovebirds looked adorable as they held hands on their way into the venue.

Before her relationship with Pete, Kim was married to Kanye “Ye” West. The exes share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.