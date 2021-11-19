Moral support! Ariana Grande is “super supportive” of her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and “really hopes they work out,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Yes, Ariana was head over heels for Pete when they were together, but she has moved on since then and found love with husband, [Dalton Gomez],” the insider adds. “So, there are no jealousy issues over Pete and Kim being an item. She says it’s great to see Pete in such a good place and so happy and thinks that they make a super cute couple.”

The “God Is a Woman” artist, 28, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, made headlines for their whirlwind romance in 2018. The two started dating in May 2018 then got engaged the next month.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,'” the comedian recalled to GQ in August of that year. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.'”



Ariana also released her song “Pete Davidson” that month as part of her album Sweetener. However, things took a sour turn between them when Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose on September 7.



The “One Last Time” singer publicly mourned the loss of her former love.

“I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will.,” Ariana captioned a heartfelt Instagram video of Mac. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pete later confirmed in a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne the God that he “pretty much knew it was over” after that.

“I totally got it. ‘Cause we were only together for a few months — she’d even tell you this,” Pete said. “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.’ … That was really horrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

For Kim’s part, she and Pete were friends since at least 2019, as the two joined her now-estranged husband Kanye West for Kid Cudi’s birthday in January of that year.

After she hosted SNL two years later on October 9, “sparks flew” between the two, a separate insider told In Touch. The new duo acted alongside one another in an Aladdin sketch, even sharing a quick kiss.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was later seen with Pete in Flavor Flav’s Instagram post on Wednesday, November 17. The couple and Kris Jenner were wearing matching plaid pajamas.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidsons birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” the artist wrote.