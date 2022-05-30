PDA alert! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson shared an intimate moment with a steamy kiss.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 28, could be seen sticking their tongues out while cuddling up together in a video on Kim’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 29. The Skims founder then pursed her lips, leading Pete to lean in for a quick kiss.

While the Hulu star looked at the camera throughout most of the clip, the comedian couldn’t keep his eyes off of his girlfriend. However, Kim finally took her gaze off of the camera and began to smile while kissing Pete.

In a later post, the couple appeared with a black and white filter and continued to stick their tongues out at the camera. They both wore black sunglasses and rocked bleached blonde hair.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s final in the series showed her smiling as Pete hugged her and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

The couple first sparked romance rumors weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut in October 2021. Later that month, they were spotted on multiple bi-coastal date nights. In Touch confirmed the pair were officially dating in November of that year, though the TV personality waited until March 11 to make their romance Instagram official. Following their first social media post together, they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April and also made an appearance at the Met Gala on May 2.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim and Pete’s relationship has continued to grow in recent months. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that Pete “can see a future with Kim.”

“He loves that she’s not just another pretty face,” the source shared. “Kim is intelligent and juggles so much.” As for The Kardashians star, the insider revealed that she has “fallen for his chill nature, kindness and charm.”

Kim gave fans insight into their relationship just weeks after Pete revealed he was leaving SNL. The comedian penned a heartfelt note about his exit at the time, which friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus shared via his Instagram on May 21.

“When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” the Set It Up star wrote. “I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer. I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon, so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured, since I’m a stand-up, I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on ‘Weekend Update’ as myself, and I’m so glad I did.”

He then wrote that he “got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes” and added, “SNL is [his] home.”