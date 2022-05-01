Getting handsy! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson held hands and he even grabbed her butt as they made their PDA-filled red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The Kardashians star, 41, sparkled in a stunning silver Balenciaga, floor-length, sleeveless gown and matching earrings, while the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, opted for a black suit, a white button-down shirt, Vans sneakers and sunglasses on Saturday, April 30.

The dinner — which gives comics the chance to jokingly roast the president to celebrate freedom of speech — was hosted by Daily Show host Trevor Noah, with President Joe Biden in attendance, of course.

Kim even shared pictures of her and her beau via Instagram the following day.

“White House din din,” she captioned her carousel post on Sunday, May 1, which included a photo of them walking hand-in-hand down a hallway, with Pete playfully sticking his tongue out for the camera.

The couple’s Washington D.C. night out came just two days after the King of Staten Island actor joked about his past feud with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, calling the 44-year-old rapper a “genius” for allegedly spreading a rumor that Pete had AIDS. The playful quips followed several months of Ye taking public jabs at Pete via social media and in his song lyrics.

“John Mulaney said, ‘He said you have AIDS? You should say he has polio,’” the funny man said onstage during his set at the show Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, April 28.

Kim and Pete have become Hollywood’s hottest “It” couple. They first sparked relationship rumors in October 2021 after Kim made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month. After spending some time together on coast-to-coast date nights, In Touch confirmed the two were officially dating that November. By early 2022, the lovebirds’ romance blossomed, as they even jetted off to the Bahamas together in January. On March 11, Kim made their relationship Instagram official.

Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn’t been shy about sharing some adorable moments with her boyfriend on social media.

On April 11, Kim shared an undeniably cute moment of the two of them in a warm embrace, captioning the image, “Late nite snack.” However, the Hulu personality faced Photoshop allegations for that picture, with some accusing her of editing Pete’s face.

Nevertheless, Kim clapped back in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 27, by sharing the original live photo of them sharing a quick kiss.

“How do you Photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend,” she captioned the Story that day.

Just one day later, Pete showed his support for his lady by staying by her side during Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Scroll down to see Kim and Pete’s adorable PDA moments from the red carpet!