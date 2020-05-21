Exclusive A New Season of ‘Killer Couples’ Is Coming, and It Tackles the Kelsey Berreth Case — See Sneak Peek!

There’s more! Oxygen’s hit show Snapped: Killer Couples is returning for season 14, and one of the first new episodes tackles Kelsey Berreth’s murder, In Touch can exclusively reveal. The Colorado woman made headlines after she disappeared in November 2018, and true crime fans followed the case as her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, came under suspicion. He and former girlfriend Krystal Lee Kenney were later charged with the crime. Now, Killer Couples is examining exactly what went down — and In Touch has a sneak peek from the premiere.

The show talks to Berreth’s family, friends and investigators who worked the case as it explores how Frazee turned on his fiancée, the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. It also examines how his ex-girlfriend could be drawn into the crime. “He was her first love, and I don’t think she ever lost that love,” one expert says about Kenney in In Touch’s first look. “He led her on for years while she just fell into his trap,” adds another.

Though he maintains his innocence, Frazee was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019. He was sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years for killing Berreth. Kenney, who was the key witness in the prosecution’s case, accepted a plea deal for her role in the murder.

On the stand, she testified that Frazee shared three different plans for Kenney to take Berrerth’s life. Though she attempted each time, she never followed through. However, she did help clean up the crime scene after Frazee committed the murder herself, and she also helped dispose of Berreth’s phone. She later agreed to a plea deal where she was convicted of tampering with physical evidence and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

The Berreth case isn’t the only one Killer Couples is taking on. Viewers can also tune in to check out crimes where a beloved grandmother and her new husband went missing, only for a long-forgotten first love’s name to come up in the investigation. In another case, a Texas killing spree turns out to be the work of a pair of killers. Family betrayal takes center stage in a third episode after a man and his adult son are murdered in what seems to be a home invasion.

Killer Couples premieres on Oxygen on Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m.